Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,218,814 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,757,297 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 7.71% of Loar worth $490,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Loar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,689 shares of the company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Loar by 2.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Loar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loar by 3.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company's stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,087,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,883,942. This trade represents a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirkson R. Charles purchased 36,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $2,457,473.30. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,087,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $275,668,487.25. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 173,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company's stock.

Loar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOAR opened at $63.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Loar Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Loar had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 12.64%.The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOAR. Zacks Research upgraded Loar to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Loar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Loar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on Loar in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Loar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Report on Loar

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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