Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Holdings Cut by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,237 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $632.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $512.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $622.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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