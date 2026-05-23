Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Position Raised by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,513 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,283 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE LMT opened at $533.57 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $577.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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