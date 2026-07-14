Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 60,339.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,387 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $531,493,000 after acquiring an additional 877,932 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $625,784,000 after purchasing an additional 669,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $271,031,000 after purchasing an additional 375,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LMT opened at $520.82 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $521.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $607.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin News Summary

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Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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