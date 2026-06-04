Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331,877 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 258,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Lockheed Martin worth $644,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $513.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $559.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $595.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

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Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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