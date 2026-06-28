Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,595 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $77,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won a seven-year U.S. government contract worth up to $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production, a major win that should boost backlog, sales visibility, and future earnings. THAAD procurement award article

Lockheed Martin won a seven-year U.S. government contract worth up to $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production, a major win that should boost backlog, sales visibility, and future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said the new missile contract, along with other recent Pentagon orders, strengthens the case for higher EPS as Lockheed ramps missile-defense production. Jefferies analyst note on missile contracts

Analysts said the new missile contract, along with other recent Pentagon orders, strengthens the case for higher EPS as Lockheed ramps missile-defense production. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin is also being viewed as a defensive, dividend-oriented name with durable government-backed revenue, which may help support the stock during broader market volatility. Dividend stock article

Lockheed Martin is also being viewed as a defensive, dividend-oriented name with durable government-backed revenue, which may help support the stock during broader market volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching a broader defense-contractor earnings comparison piece that could influence relative sentiment across the sector, including LMT. Defense contractors Q1 results article

Investors are also watching a broader defense-contractor earnings comparison piece that could influence relative sentiment across the sector, including LMT. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin was recently included in coverage about SpaceX’s military space-laser project and other defense-space partnerships, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. SpaceX military space-laser project article

Lockheed Martin was recently included in coverage about SpaceX’s military space-laser project and other defense-space partnerships, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: The stock also faced recent pressure, including a reported two-day decline and another session where it fell more than the broader market, suggesting some investors were taking profits before the THAAD news fully sank in. Stock down 6% in 2 days article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $619.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $506.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $526.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.75. The stock has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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