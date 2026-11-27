Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 624,816 shares during the period. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,939 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SMA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $4,583,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Investors following LMT have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin is working with General Motors on the Pentagon’s Project Agincourt, which aims to apply automotive-scale manufacturing to military drones. The initiative could support production capacity and position LMT for demand growth, but the report does not specify a contract value or expected revenue. Lockheed Martin Joins Pentagon Push To Scale Military Drone Production

Lockheed Martin is working with General Motors on the Pentagon’s Project Agincourt, which aims to apply automotive-scale manufacturing to military drones. The initiative could support production capacity and position LMT for demand growth, but the report does not specify a contract value or expected revenue. Positive Sentiment: A comparison with L3Harris notes Lockheed’s sizable backlog, shares up more than 18% year to date, and a lower forward-earnings multiple—18 versus 20 for L3Harris. These points may support investor interest, although the comparison is not a new company-specific financial update. Better Defense Stock to Own in 2027

A comparison with L3Harris notes Lockheed’s sizable backlog, shares up more than 18% year to date, and a lower forward-earnings multiple—18 versus 20 for L3Harris. These points may support investor interest, although the comparison is not a new company-specific financial update. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho analysts picked up coverage of LMT, but the available report does not disclose the rating or price target, so the likely market impact is unclear. Lockheed Martin Stock Picked Up by Analysts at Mizuho

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE LMT opened at $599.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $437.25 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.81 and a 200-day moving average of $568.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 83.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin's previous quarterly dividend of $3.45. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $653.00 to $692.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $629.00 to $564.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $652.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Formed in 1995 through the merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company develops and produces advanced defense, aerospace, and technology systems for government and commercial customers. Its principal business areas include Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space. Products and services include military aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning II, C-130 Hercules, and F-16 Fighting Falcon; missile-defense and precision-strike systems; helicopters and naval systems; command, control, communications, and intelligence technologies; satellites; space exploration systems; and other classified space and defense programs.

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