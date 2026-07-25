Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stock Position Raised by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 758.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,198 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $582.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $412.55 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.78 and a 200 day moving average of $573.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The company had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $624.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here