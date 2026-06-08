Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 274,222 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,915 shares of the company's stock after selling 274,222 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for 3.3% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vertiv worth $137,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,276,173,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $808,701,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock worth $517,715,000 after buying an additional 491,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $300.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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