Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 104,898 Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,016,577 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $302,416,000 after buying an additional 1,936,902 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 38.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,032 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $239,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,581,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $219,682,000 after acquiring an additional 705,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $147,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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