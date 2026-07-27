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Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 30,708 Shares of AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
AGCO logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe cut its AGCO stake by 86.7%, selling 30,708 shares and retaining 4,691 shares valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors collectively own 78.8% of AGCO.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $129.64. Targets range from $110 at Morgan Stanley to $159 at Truist Financial.
  • AGCO reported first-quarter EPS of $0.94, beating estimates of $0.44, while revenue rose 14.3% year over year to $2.34 billion. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, representing a 1.0% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AGCO.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 30,708 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in AGCO were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in AGCO by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,048,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 235,913 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,939,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $306,608,000 after buying an additional 98,988 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 179,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $250,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $121.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. AGCO Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average is $118.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. AGCO's payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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