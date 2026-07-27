Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 54,669 Shares of Lamb Weston $LW

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,597 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 54,669 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,679,203 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $698,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,824,690 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $411,558,000 after buying an additional 2,111,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,585 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $300,812,000 after buying an additional 63,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,402 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $147,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,305 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $190,869,000 after acquiring an additional 79,257 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lamb Weston

Here are the key news stories impacting Lamb Weston this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.0%

LW stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Lamb Weston's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Lamb Weston's payout ratio is presently 71.03%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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