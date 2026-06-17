Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 85,568 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,722 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,568 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.8%

NVT stock opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.50.

View Our Latest Report on NVT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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