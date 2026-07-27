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Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 9,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Adobe logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe cut its Adobe stake by 70.4%, selling 9,500 shares and retaining 4,000 shares valued at approximately $972,000. Institutional investors collectively own 81.79% of Adobe.
  • Adobe exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $5.96 in earnings per share and $6.62 billion in revenue, up 12.7% year over year. The company also authorized a $25 billion share-repurchase program, covering up to 24.9% of outstanding shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Adobe has a consensus “Hold” rating and a $271.30 target price, while recent target cuts and ongoing concerns about AI adoption weigh on the outlook.
  • Five stocks we like better than Adobe.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the software company's stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Adobe were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TrustBank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: TipRanks said Adobe looks attractive despite ongoing AI adoption worries, suggesting investors may be focusing on valuation and long-term fundamentals rather than short-term AI fears. Adobe (ADBE) Stock Looks Attractive Even as AI Worries Persist
  • Positive Sentiment: CLSA reportedly initiated or reiterated a Moderate Buy rating on Adobe, which can support sentiment by signaling analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Adobe NASDAQ: ADBE Earns Moderate Buy Rating from Analysts at CLSA
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Adobe as a trending stock, which may reflect renewed investor attention and interest ahead of future catalysts. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a Trending Stock
  • Neutral Sentiment: One report said short interest in Adobe was unchanged at zero shares, so it does not indicate meaningful bearish pressure or a change in trading sentiment.
  • Neutral Sentiment: A MarketWatch note said Adobe underperformed some peers on Wednesday, but this looks like a relative-performance observation rather than a major company-specific catalyst. Adobe Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors
  • Negative Sentiment: The main headwind remains investor concern about AI adoption, which could be weighing on Adobe’s near-term multiple even as some analysts argue the stock looks attractive.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $225.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.12 and a 12-month high of $376.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $226.78 and its 200-day moving average is $251.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The firm's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $271.30.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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