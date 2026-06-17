Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 190,569 Fortive Corporation $FTV

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 190,569 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $10,521,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.06% of Fortive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 246.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 8,300.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Fortive Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of FTV stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fortive's dividend payout ratio is 14.37%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,891,941.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 87,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,337,901.80. This represents a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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