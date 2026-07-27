Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 18,900 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,391,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,321,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

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Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Article Title

The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Article Title

Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Article Title

An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Broader healthcare commentary flagged some names to avoid, but Bristol Myers Squibb was not singled out; still, it reflects a mixed sentiment backdrop for the sector rather than a company-specific setback. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE BMY opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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