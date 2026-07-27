Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting McKesson

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

McKesson Stock Down 0.0%

McKesson stock opened at $840.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50 day moving average is $780.04 and its 200 day moving average is $838.56. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $637.00 and a twelve month high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $482,848. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $1,817,482.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,768.10. This represents a 43.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,050.00 to $925.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $962.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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