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Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Parker-Hannifin logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland bought 4,975 Parker-Hannifin shares worth approximately $4.45 million in the first quarter. Institutional investors collectively own 82.44% of the company.
  • Parker-Hannifin reported quarterly EPS of $8.17, exceeding estimates of $7.84, while revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $5.49 billion. The company guided to fiscal 2026 EPS of $31.20.
  • PH shares opened at $986.17, and analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with a $1,027.38 target price; recent targets ranged from $950 to $1,269.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Parker-Hannifin.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NFSG Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $986.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company's fifty day moving average price is $922.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $936.20. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $692.02 and a one year high of $1,034.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,027.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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