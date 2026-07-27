Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 874.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,590,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Teledyne Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teledyne reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $6.28 beating estimates and revenue of $1.66 billion topping forecasts, while revenue rose 9.8% year over year. The company also raised its guidance, which is helping reinforce optimism around the stock. Article Title

Teledyne reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $6.28 beating estimates and revenue of $1.66 billion topping forecasts, while revenue rose 9.8% year over year. The company also raised its guidance, which is helping reinforce optimism around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been raising their forecasts following the upbeat earnings report, including Stifel, which increased its price target to $775 and maintained a buy rating, and Needham, which lifted its target to $750 with a buy rating. Article Title

Analysts have been raising their forecasts following the upbeat earnings report, including Stifel, which increased its price target to $775 and maintained a buy rating, and Needham, which lifted its target to $750 with a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Teledyne announced a five-year partnership between its Raymarine and FLIR Marine businesses and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, expanding its marine technology footprint and adding another potential long-term commercial relationship. Article Title

Teledyne announced a five-year partnership between its Raymarine and FLIR Marine businesses and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, expanding its marine technology footprint and adding another potential long-term commercial relationship. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage suggests the stock is trading at a premium to fair value, and Barclays kept an equal-weight rating even while raising its target to $640, which implies limited upside from current levels. Article Title

Some coverage suggests the stock is trading at a premium to fair value, and Barclays kept an equal-weight rating even while raising its target to $640, which implies limited upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Other valuation-focused articles are questioning whether TDY is still undervalued after the earnings-driven rally, indicating the market is reassessing the stock’s multiple rather than reacting to a new fundamental setback. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $735.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $614.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $715.83.

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Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $655.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $483.02 and a twelve month high of $693.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $627.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 15.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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