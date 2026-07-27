Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $3.31 Million Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,200 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.09.

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Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.61. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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