Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 245,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,263 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 586,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $146,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.0%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $282.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.82 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $274.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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