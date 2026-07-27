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Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Air Products and Chemicals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its Air Products and Chemicals stake by 27.1% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 16,964 shares valued at approximately $4.93 million. Institutional investors collectively own 81.66% of APD.
  • Air Products exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $3.20 in EPS and $3.17 billion in revenue, with revenue rising 8.8% year over year. The company maintained FY 2026 EPS guidance of $13.00–$13.25.
  • Air Products declared a quarterly dividend of $1.81 per share, or $7.24 annualized, representing a 2.4% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $326.88.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Air Products and Chemicals.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,964 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 486,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $121,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 56,909 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135,947 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,582,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Vantage Wealth raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 75,282 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $298.57 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.11 and a twelve month high of $314.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho set a $345.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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