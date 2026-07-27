Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 3,040 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Chubb were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Chubb by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 315,893 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $102,959,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Chubb by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,148,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $358,462,000 after buying an additional 225,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chubb Trading Up 0.0%

Chubb stock opened at $359.78 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $365.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.17.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $16.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.The business's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chubb from $358.00 to $356.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $360.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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