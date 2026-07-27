Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 4,497 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.9% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Boreal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.4% during the first quarter. Boreal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $317.59 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $320.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $289.86 and a 52-week high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $373.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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