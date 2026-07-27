Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 4,542 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,824 shares of the software company's stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Adobe were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TrustBank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $271.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $225.11 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.16. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $226.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here