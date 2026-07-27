Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $2.30 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 120.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $143.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $102.09 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company's fifty day moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average is $136.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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