Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $382.28 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $386.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.56. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.76 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $588.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $427.00 to $402.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $534.00 to $435.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $483.45.

Read Our Latest Report on HCA

Trending Headlines about HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: HCA beat Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $7.59 per share versus expectations around $7.56-$7.57, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion and also topped estimates. HCA Healthcare earnings report

HCA beat Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $7.59 per share versus expectations around $7.56-$7.57, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion and also topped estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong admissions and higher revenue per admission as key drivers of the quarter, suggesting healthy demand trends across its hospital network. Zacks article on HCA Q2 results

Management cited strong admissions and higher revenue per admission as key drivers of the quarter, suggesting healthy demand trends across its hospital network. Neutral Sentiment: HCA said its updated guidance is consistent with its earlier preview, so the quarter appears to confirm previously signaled results rather than deliver a major surprise. BusinessWire Q2 results

HCA said its updated guidance is consistent with its earlier preview, so the quarter appears to confirm previously signaled results rather than deliver a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: The company trimmed parts of its 2026 outlook, pointing to higher expenses and weaker surgical volumes as headwinds that could limit margin expansion. Zacks guidance revision article

The company trimmed parts of its 2026 outlook, pointing to higher expenses and weaker surgical volumes as headwinds that could limit margin expansion. Negative Sentiment: Separate investor-law-firm investigations into HCA may add some legal overhang, though these notices are not operational results. Pomerantz investor alert

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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