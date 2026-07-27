Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,213 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,855,476,000 after buying an additional 1,993,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,656,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,770,000 after purchasing an additional 253,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,802 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $548,168,000 after purchasing an additional 242,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,657.27.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at $260,197,941.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,333.81 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $704.02 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,461.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,304.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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