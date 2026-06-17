London Co. of Virginia Lowers Holdings in Enovis Corporation $ENOV

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,972 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,864 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.65% of Enovis worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company's stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,617 shares of the company's stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Enovis by 24,405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,802 shares of the company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovis news, insider Oliver Engert bought 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $25,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,780.80. This represents a 2.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,084. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enovis from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enovis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enovis

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Enovis Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 49.92%.The business had revenue of $589.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Enovis's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enovis Corporation will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovis

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

Further Reading

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