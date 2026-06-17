London Co. of Virginia Sells 46,310 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,436 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 46,310 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.29% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $38,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. State Street Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,103,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 97,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,777 shares of the technology company's stock worth $268,190,000 after buying an additional 155,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,221 shares of the technology company's stock worth $258,250,000 after buying an additional 66,633 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,350,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $246,420,000 after buying an additional 831,372 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $165,555,000 after buying an additional 1,056,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,623.12. This represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.63 and a twelve month high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.Jack Henry & Associates's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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