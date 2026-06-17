London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,436 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 49,635 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.76% of STERIS worth $187,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STE

STERIS Stock Up 0.3%

STE stock opened at $206.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $215.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.34. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.14 and a one year high of $269.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. STERIS's payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 1,374 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $291,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,493,164. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 1,481 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $310,284.31. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,347.64. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,051. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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