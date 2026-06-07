Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 13,339 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,821 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 13,339 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC's holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,667,695 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $11,046,859,000 after purchasing an additional 840,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,362,796 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,358,334,000 after purchasing an additional 412,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,747,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,324,989 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,251,474,000 after purchasing an additional 329,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,677,997 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $799,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Get Blackstone alerts: Sign Up

Blackstone News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Research downgraded Blackstone from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $173.00 price objective on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Blackstone from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $43,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,145,286.72. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 12,355,303 shares of company stock valued at $264,789,896 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.72. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $190.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 20.67%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.67%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blackstone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackstone wasn't on the list.

While Blackstone currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here