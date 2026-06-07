Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 208,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. Americold Realty Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 23.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,709 shares of the company's stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 176,581 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 70.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 220,838 shares of the company's stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 90,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,208,902 shares of the company's stock worth $467,677,000 after acquiring an additional 367,920 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.97. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently -235.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLD

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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