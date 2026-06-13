Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 37,682 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,995 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.70% of AECOM worth $86,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 307 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $70.06 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

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AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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