Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,340 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total value of $12,987,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,958,189.40. This trade represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $584.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

More Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 7.2%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $483.62 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.84 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $477.54 and a 200-day moving average of $515.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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