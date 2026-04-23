Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,340 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Intuitive Surgical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position by 25.1%, selling 2,340 shares in Q4 and ending the quarter with 7,001 Intuitive Surgical shares worth about $3.676 million.
  • Intuitive reported a strong Q1 beat — revenue $2.77B (+23% y/y) and non‑GAAP EPS $2.50 vs. $2.08 consensus — and raised procedure growth guidance, prompting analyst upgrades and a ~7.2% stock rise.
  • Significant insider selling occurred: executives including Myriam Curet and director Gary Guthart sold shares (24,500 by Guthart), with insiders offloading 32,943 shares worth ~$17.28 million last quarter, leaving insiders with ~0.60% ownership.
  • Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total value of $12,987,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,958,189.40. This trade represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $584.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

More Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — revenue $2.77B (+23% y/y) and non‑GAAP EPS $2.50 vs. consensus ~$2.08; company raised its full‑year procedure growth guidance, which underpins upside to recurring instrument/consumable sales. Why Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Is Up Today
  • Positive Sentiment: Procedure and platform adoption remain the growth engine: da Vinci procedures grew ~16%, Ion procedures ~39%, and management highlighted placements/usage for the new da Vinci 5 — supporting longer‑term recurring revenue. Intuitive Announces First Quarter Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted by raising some forecasts and price targets (Goldman, Baird among those nudging targets higher), and several firms reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings after the beat — providing further near‑term support. Intuitive Surgical Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q1 Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized expansion of digital and AI‑enabled surgical capabilities and secured new FDA clearances — strategic catalytic items for long‑term TAM expansion and higher‑margin software/services revenue. Intuitive Surgical Balances Growth In AI Surgery With Cybersecurity Lessons
  • Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call color: management raised its 2026 da Vinci procedure growth guide (roughly 13.5%–15.5%) and described international headwinds as manageable — positive directional detail but partly conservative on full‑year trajectory. Intuitive Surgical Earnings Call Signals Robust Growth
  • Negative Sentiment: The company disclosed a recent cyber incident described as contained with remediation underway — a reputational and operational risk that investors will watch for any customer or regulatory fallout. Intuitive Surgical Balances Growth In AI Surgery With Cybersecurity Lessons
  • Negative Sentiment: Valuation and caution remain: several firms trimmed price targets or tempered estimates (Jefferies, TD Cowen and others adjusted targets), and some commentators warn investors not to overpay despite high‑quality growth — keeping volatility likely. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 7.2%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $483.62 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.84 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $477.54 and a 200-day moving average of $515.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intuitive Surgical Right Now?

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
My crisis of conscience
My crisis of conscience
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Next Robotics Boom Is Healthcare (3 Stocks to Watch)
The Next Robotics Boom Is Healthcare (3 Stocks to Watch)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines