Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 3,066 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,045 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.16% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $86,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,962,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,364,638,000 after acquiring an additional 86,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company's stock worth $1,313,992,000 after acquiring an additional 605,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $843,503,000 after purchasing an additional 161,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company's stock worth $840,638,000 after purchasing an additional 187,967 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 60.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,930 shares of the company's stock worth $555,802,000 after purchasing an additional 326,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $578.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.48 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,125.30. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total transaction of $920,299.68. Following the sale, the director owned 648 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.76. This represents a 69.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $760.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

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