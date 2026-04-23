Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 6,311 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,371 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings in Home Depot were worth $95,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $39,834,241,000 after purchasing an additional 331,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,400,133 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,619,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130,293 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,104,694,000 after buying an additional 197,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,504,546,000 after buying an additional 116,875 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $339.29 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $349.82 and its 200 day moving average is $361.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $337.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $315.31 and a one year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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