Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,233 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,679 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,233 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $30,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Autodesk by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 160 shares of the software company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the software company's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts: Sign Up

Autodesk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Autodesk signs strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services

Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Autodesk lowered the minimum buy-in for Autodesk Flex to 33 tokens for $99 from 100 tokens for $300, making it easier and cheaper for small businesses to start using its products and potentially expanding its user base. Autodesk for Small Business update: Making it more affordable to get started with Autodesk Flex

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $229.96 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autodesk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autodesk wasn't on the list.

While Autodesk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here