Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 332.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,860 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 367,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $36,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $82.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $173.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $824,192.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,205,822.31. This trade represents a 40.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $393,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,938,924.34. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report).

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