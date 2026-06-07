Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,485 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 338,214 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of United Airlines worth $116,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 178,288 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $19,936,000 after buying an additional 76,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.59.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $4,848,263. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

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