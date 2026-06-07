Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $77,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $635.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $485.00 and a one year high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business's fifty day moving average is $706.93 and its 200-day moving average is $742.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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