Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,179 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE BE opened at $259.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $322.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,191.70 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $712,367.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,049,457.94. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,777 shares of company stock valued at $71,485,514. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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