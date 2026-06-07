Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 296,758 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 479.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,656 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 296,758 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cigna Group worth $98,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 13,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $900,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 140.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $916,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,249,113,000 after purchasing an additional 903,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,311 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $615,781,000 after purchasing an additional 753,865 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $279.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $338.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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