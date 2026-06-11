Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,231 CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,231 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darron K. Ash purchased 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $256.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,155 shares in the company, valued at $296,396.10. The trade was a 35.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total transaction of $291,596.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,146.50. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,478. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $328.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSW opened at $266.11 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.45 and a fifty-two week high of $337.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.00 and a 200-day moving average of $287.75.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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