Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in AECOM $ACM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,235 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 354,886 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of AECOM worth $47,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 189.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 219.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 307 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $71.22 on Friday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $67.64 and a 52-week high of $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

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Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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