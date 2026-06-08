Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,645 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $38,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,103 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $183.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $247.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC set a $210.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $224.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

See Also

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