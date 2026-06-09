Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 3,200.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,022 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 103,083 shares of the software maker's stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,894 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 138,000 shares of the software maker's stock worth $20,969,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the software maker's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,989 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $11,129,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,238,695.25. This trade represents a 43.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,338,320. The trade was a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,649 shares of company stock worth $24,968,729. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.50. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($16.49) earnings per share. Strategy's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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