Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $153.21 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,847 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 519,352 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $153,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HIG alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 40,693 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $5,617,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,505,365.60. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 38,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $132.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.84. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.61 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Hartford Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Hartford Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here