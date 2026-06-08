Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,237 shares of the company's stock after selling 246,247 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Virtu Financial worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3,460.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 712 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 258.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 103.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 978 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 51.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.67.

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Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.1%

VIRT stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $786.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio is 15.89%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,126,198.38. This represents a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.76% of the company's stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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