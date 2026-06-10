Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $477.90 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $452.00 and a 52 week high of $714.97. The firm's fifty day moving average is $519.35 and its 200-day moving average is $583.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Ulta Beauty's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $635.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $799.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $712.00 to $647.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $644.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Further Reading

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